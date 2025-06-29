Weather alert: Cold to cool start to the week with showers along the southeast coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 30 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 30 June 2025.

The forecaster predicts fine and cold to cool conditions across most of the country, with isolated showers along the south-east coast.

Saws noted no impact-based weather warnings for Monday.

It added that partly cloudy conditions are likely in the south-west and over the northeastern interior at times.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 30 June:

Gauteng:

Residents in Gauteng can expect a fine day with cool to cold conditions. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can look forward to fine and cool to cold conditions, but warm over the Lowveld where it will be partly cloudy.

Limpopo:

Fine in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the north with morning fog along the northern escarpment.

North West:

Fine and cool to cold weather awaits the province.

Free State:

The weather is expected to be fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool, but cold in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over parts of the southern and south-western parts, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northwesterly to westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Moring fog patches are expected in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions, but cold in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather over the north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in places in the south.

NOW READ: Weather: Expect cold, windy conditions with isolated rain along the coast