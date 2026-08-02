Weather alert: Frost, fog and cool conditions expected on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on Monday, 3 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts fine but cool conditions across much of the country on Monday, with morning frost expected in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga and isolated light showers along the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) north coast.

The weather service released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 3 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Monday, 3 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

No impact-based weather warnings have been issued.

Fire danger warnings

No fire danger warnings have been issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng

Residents can expect morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool conditions, becoming warm in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga

Morning frost is expected in places over the Highveld. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo

The province will be fine and warm.

North West

Residents can expect fine and cool conditions.

Free State

The province will be fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape

Morning fog is expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm, but hot over the Kamiesberg Municipality.

Western Cape

The province will be fine and cool to warm. It will become cloudy with fog over the south-western parts from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half)

Residents can expect fine and cool conditions, but cold weather in the north-east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The province will be fine and cool, but cold over the north-eastern high ground.

KwaZulu-Natal

Conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west. It will become cloudy in the east during the afternoon, with isolated light showers and rain expected along the north coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.