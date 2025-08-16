Weather alert: What to expect on Sunday

Morning fog patches are forecast for six provinces.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 17 August 2025.

The country can expect a mix of fog, partly cloudy skies, and isolated thundershowers across the provinces.

Morning fog patches are forecast for Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 17 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has not issued any fire danger warnings for Sunday.

Advisories

No weather advisories have been issued by Saws for Sunday, 17 August 2025.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Fire danger, showers and storms this Saturday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 17 August:

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect “partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-east,” according to Saws.

Additionally, Saws stated it will be warm in the extreme north of the province.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga residents will wake up to “morning fog in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld,” Saws forecasts.

Limpopo

“Morning fog in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle along the escarpment” is expected in Limpopo, according to the weather service.

North West

Morning conditions will be “partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm” across North West province.

The weather service notes “it will be fine in the west” of the province.

Free State

Residents of the Free State will experience “partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west,” Saws reports.

Northern Cape

The day will feature “morning fog patches in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool,” according to Saws.

Additionally, the wind along the coast will be light to moderate southeasterly.

Western Cape

Western Cape residents can expect “morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool” conditions across the region.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly, but north-westerly along the south-west coast,” the weather service forecasts.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half)

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, there will be “morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool,” with “the wind along the coast will be light easterly,” Saws reports.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be “morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.”

Coastal winds will be light easterly to southeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

KZN will experience “morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers,” according to the weather service.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.”

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be low.

READ NEXT: Got weekend plans? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng this weekend