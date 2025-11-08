Weather alerts: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 09 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the central parts.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 9 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Advisories

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the West Coast, the City of Cape Town, and the western parts of the Cape Winelands.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 9 November 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy to cool and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect Cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. No rain expected in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy to cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, although isolated in the east.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies and warm conditions, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern interior. It will be cool over the Peninsula. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly but moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in some places in the south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will become cloudy in the north with widespread showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will become cloudy in the north with widespread showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, with partly cloudy skies and a range of temperatures from cool to warm, accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

