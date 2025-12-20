Weather alerts: Severe thunderstorms expected in these regions on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 21 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 21 December.

The forecaster predicts isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over most of the country, but widespread in some places.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 21 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to heavy downpours with flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges, as well as excessive lightning, strong and damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail in a populated area, expected in the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

It has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail a populated area expected in the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, Free State except in the north, as well as in places over KwaZulu-Natal, except in the western interior.

Lastly, another yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised damage to temporary structures between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the north-western part of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 21 December:

Inland provinces

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the western Highveld.

Limpopo

Cloudy and cool to warm weather is expected, becoming cloudy in the southwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

North West

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape

The day will start fine in the extreme west, with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool to warm along the south coast where light rain is expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly along the south, otherwise strong south-easterly

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The day will start partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. A 30% chance of light rain can be expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, reaching strong from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

Cloudy and cool to warm are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northeast, where it will be partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the south until late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is low.

