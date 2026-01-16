Weather change in the air for Cape Town this weekend

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with light rain forecast later in the day.

Cape Town residents can expect a weekend of generally mild temperatures, variable cloud cover and a chance of light rain, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast indicates clear and partly cloudy conditions for much of Saturday, with light rain expected later in the day.

Sunday is also expected to bring intermittent showers, along with cool to mild temperatures and moderate winds.

Saturday: Early clear skies and evening rain

The weather service said Saturday will start off with clear skies in the early morning. At 2am, humidity is forecast at 75%, with temperatures around 17°C and a south-southeasterly wind at 18.5km/h.

By 8am, conditions remain clear, with temperatures rising slightly to 18°C and humidity dropping to 65%. Winds are expected to ease during the morning, shifting southerly at about 9.3km/h.

The warmest part of the day is forecast for 2pm, when temperatures peak at 22°C under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity levels are expected to drop further to 55%, while winds shift to a west-south-westerly direction at 18.5km/h.

Conditions are expected to change by the evening. At 8pm, the weather service forecasts slight rain, with temperatures cooling to 19°C and humidity increasing to 70%.

According to the weather service, the expected minimum temperature for Saturday is 16°C, with a maximum of 22°C. The city can expect around 3mm of rainfall, with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday: Cooler with intermittent showers

Sunday’s forecast indicates continued unsettled conditions, with light rain expected in the morning and partly cloudy skies later in the day.

At 8am, temperatures are forecast to sit at 18°C, with humidity at 60% and southerly winds blowing at approximately 10 knots.

By 8pm, humidity is expected to rise to 65%, while temperatures remain steady at 18°C. Winds are forecast to shift south-south-easterly and strengthen to around 20 knots.

According to the weather service, Sunday’s minimum temperature will again be 16°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 21°C.

“Rainfall amounts are forecast at 3mm, with a 30% chance of rain for the day,” the weather service said.

Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities carefully, particularly later on Saturday and during Sunday morning, when light rain may occur.

