Weather alert: A fine, cool and windy start to August

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 1 August 2025.

Damaging winds and waves are forecast over parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while most inland provinces can expect fine and cool conditions. Isolated showers are likely in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 31 July to 01 August 2025.

Isolated to scattered rain & showers are expected over the southern & eastern parts of the country, with possible damaging winds & waves along the coastal areas. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/YIipjuwhCn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 31, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 1 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, and damaging winds and waves between Plettenberg Bay and KwaZulu-Natal’s Khosi Bay. Expect difficulty in navigation at sea, localised disruptions to harbours/ports and the risk of small vessels taking on water and capsizing in a locality.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruptions to harbours/ports between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and and Kosi Baywith small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality are expected .

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to formal and informal settlements and some transport routes and travel services along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal, south of Richards Bay in the morning.

Advisories:

Expect very cold conditions in places over the Eastern Cape interior.

ALSO READ: 829km lightning megaflash sets new world record

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 1 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool but cold weather in places on the Highveld and escarpment. It will become cloudy in the east by the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool but warm in places in the Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld. It will become cloudy in the east by the evening.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool to cold weather awaits North West residents on Friday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cold conditions.

Northern Cape:

Expect possible morning frost over the western interior, otherwise the day will be fine, windy and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

The skies will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior until early afternoon, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold, but cool in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cool weather along the coast and in the extreme north-east with morning fog in the west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated morning showers and rain except in the north. It will become fine in places from late morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.