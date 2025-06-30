Weather alert:

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 2 July 2025.

Expect strong, damaging winds across parts of the Northern Cape, while some areas of the Western Cape are at heightened risk of wildfire eruptions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 1 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) in the western interior of the Northern Cape. Localised runaway fires are also expected.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the Beaufort-West and Prince Albert local municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as the Kareeberg local municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 2 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy weather in the Lowveld and escarpment areas, where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

Limpopo:

The day will start morning fog and drizzle over the escarpment and the eastern Lowveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the central parts.

North West:

Fine, windy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather. It will be windy over the central and western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east in the afternoon. It will be windy in places over the interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places along the west and south and coast, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in places in the east. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon but cloudy along the south-west coast in the evening with a chance of light rain.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and warm weather conditions on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme north-east, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.