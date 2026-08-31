Spring Day weather: A fine and warm day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 September 2026.

It will be a fine and warm day across South Africa on Tuesday, 1 September, with very cold, wet and windy conditions expected in the Western and Northern Cape later in the week.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 1 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places in the eastern half of the Northern Cape and southeastern parts of the Free State.

Advisories

An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Thursday into Friday. Very cold, wet and windy conditions, and disruptive rainfall, damaging interior winds and damaging coastal winds and waves are also expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 1 September:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the Lowveld and southeastern Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but fine in the northern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool in places in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers in the extreme north.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected over the southern and western parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but cold in places in the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a fine and warm day; but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and warm conditions; but partly cloudy in the northern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.