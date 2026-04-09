Weather alert: NC braces for thunderstorms while heat and humidity grip EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 10 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that the Eastern Cape coast faces uncomfortable humid heat, while Northern Cape thunderstorms threaten infrastructure. Most provinces expect partly cloudy warm weather.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 10 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 09-10 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️Severe thunderstorms#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/q6Pu2xv1Jm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 9, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 10 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding, damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock expected over Nama Khoi, Khai-Ma, and Hantam local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and East London in the Eastern Cape as well as over the Richtersveld in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 10 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect a morning with fog on the highveld with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the east and central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered over the western interior, except in the extreme northeastern.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the northern and extreme eastern regions.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.