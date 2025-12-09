Weather alert: Thundershowers across most provinces and fire danger in NC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 December 2025.

Expect warm, partly cloudy conditions with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers across most provinces on Wednesday, 10 December.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns that the Western and Northern Cape will remain mostly dry and hot.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 10 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges in Gauteng; the eastern parts of both the Free State and North West; the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga; and Limpopo – excluding the Lowveld.

Expect excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail in places.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the Dikgatlong and Phokwane Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 09- 10 December 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 10 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but isolated in the extreme north.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy day with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy over the northern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect a cloudy and cool day along the south coast and adjacent interior with light showers and rain in the southeast coast in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the west, where it will be fine.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in the north; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in the extreme northeast, with scattered showers and thundershowers.