Weather alert: Gauteng and KZN to stay cool as cold hits Cape provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 10 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 10 July 2025.

Fine, cool conditions expected across most provinces, with extreme cold and rain forecast in southern parts of South Africa on Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 10 – 11 July 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the south western parts of the country, with isolated to scattered rain & showers expected on Friday, 11 July 2025.#saws #weatheroutlook #southaricanweather pic.twitter.com/MID2OxiFBs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 10 July

Advisories

The weather service has advised public and small stock farmers that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa District municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Witzenberg and Breede Valley local municipalities in the Western Cape on Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 10 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to cold weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to cold conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool to cold weather, becoming windy over the Xhariep district.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold conditions over the southwest but cloudy over the extreme southwestern parts with light rain; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool but cloudy with mist in places along the coast and adjacent interior at first.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool but cold in places over the high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool-to-warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.