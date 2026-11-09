Weather alert: Very hot to extremely hot in parts of NC and interior of WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Tuesday will be very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable in parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. Meanwhile, it will be cloudy and cool in the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It will be fine and warm to hot elsewhere.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 09 – 10 November 2026.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KZN. Otherwise, fine & warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Bz7PIZyQ9J — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 9, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of the North West, and central and western parts of the Free State, as well as in places over the northwestern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Saws warns that very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions, with maximum temperatures of 36 to 40°C, are expected in places over the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as the interior of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 10 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the northeastern parts. It will be cool along the northern coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the west in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the central and northern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming fine by the afternoon in the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.