Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 10 October 2025.

Saws has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which could lead to flooding. Meanwhile, fire danger conditions are expected in the Northern and Eastern Cape, North West and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Friday, 10 October

Impact-based warnings

Saws had issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours in the central and western parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. This could lead to flooding, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire conditions in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Eastern Cape as well as the western parts of the North West and Free State.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 09 – 10 October 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with a possibility of isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafrican pic.twitter.com/TXMRyrV60q October 9, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 10 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy conditions in morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy cool to warm day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme eastern parts of the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be cloudy in the morning with fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and warm day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and central by the afternoon.

Western Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the Overberg and Breede Valley, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine over the interior. It will be cool along the south coast with light rain, mainly from late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in the south with fog patches in the morning, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy along the coast with light rain in places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west. It will become fine in the evening from the east.