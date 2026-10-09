Here’s what Saturday’s weather looks like

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 October 2026.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Saturday, 10 October, while warm to hot conditions have been forecast for most parts of SA.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 10 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning in the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

This could result in localised flooding and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in places over Limpopo, parts of Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 9-10 October 2026. Partly cloudy & warm conditions are expected, but it will be hot in places in the north, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible over the central & eastern parts of the RSA.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/M6bDRWJLdN October 9, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 10 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot in places. There will be morning fog patches in the east.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. It will be very hot in places.

North West:

A fine day awaits, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect fine conditions, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected over the Overberg District in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot over the northwestern parts and eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with morning and evening fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool weather with morning fog and drizzle in places south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the south coast. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the northwestern part.