Weather alert: Partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers possible

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers possible across the southern and northeastern parts of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 09-10 September 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, with isolated showers possible across the southern & northeastern parts of the RSA.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/h8eiECY8C8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 10 September 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 10 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places in the east; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West, residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in places in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cool with light rain and morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool north of the escarpment. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.