Weather alert: Storm and fire alerts for NC, FS and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 11 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that severe thunderstorms will hit the Northern Cape and Free State, while extreme fire danger threatens the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 11 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 11 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas expected in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Free State. These conditions are expected to include excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the Northern Cape and in places over the western parts of the Free State, the northern parts of the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 11 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will start with morning fog patches over the central part; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits the North West in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and southern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in central and eastern parts. It will be cool along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior, mainly the eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be warm in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior and cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.