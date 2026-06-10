Thursday’s weather: Damaging winds in EC, very cold conditions in NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 June 2026.

Damaging winds are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 11 June, with very cold, wet and windy conditions forecast over certain areas in the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 11 June 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind resulting in localised damaged to informal and formal settlements, falling trees as well as power and communication interruptions in places over the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and over the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape on Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 June:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. It will become fine in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the east and along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fine and cool conditions, but cold along the Lesotho border. It will become partly cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected over the extreme southwestern parts where it will be cold in places with light rain from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool, but warm weather in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places in the northeast where it will be warm; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.