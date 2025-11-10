Weather alert: Morning fog and thunderstorms in most parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 November 2025.

South Africa will see a mix of morning fog, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions on Tuesday, 11 November, with scattered showers and thundershowers across several provinces.

Expect hail, excessive lightning and flooding in affected areas. Here is what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 10-11 November 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-east today⚠️ Severe thunderstorms.#SAWS #SAWeather #WeatherUpdate #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/rhDZfCAusi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2025

Weather warnings for 11 November

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail in the the western parts of the country.

This could result in lives being in danger due to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas – resulting in closure of some bridges and roads – damage or loss of infrastructure, formal and informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock.

Dwelling and veld fire incidents are expected due to lightning.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the southwestern parts of Gauteng, southwestern Bushveld of Limpopo, northern parts of the Free State and North West, except in the northwestern parts.

Expect localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over open areas, heavy downpours and excessive lightning.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 11 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the southeast, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along escarpment and southern highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwestern Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. The weather will be fine in the extreme west with morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog over the extreme northwestern parts, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast and in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but cloudy and cool along the coast with light rain in places in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast and east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the southern and western interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.