Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 September 2026.

It will be mostly warm and cool in the country on Friday, 11 September, with isolated showers, thundershowers and/or rain expected in the Free State, the three Capes and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 11 September 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings and advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday: 11- 12 September 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the southern parts of the RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/pQqUJ0NBre — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 September:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool but warm conditions in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected with light rain along the south coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain, except in the northwest.