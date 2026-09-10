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Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

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By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

4 minute read

10 September 2026

05:38 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 September 2026.

Weather forecast for 11 September 2026

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It will be mostly warm and cool in the country on Friday, 11 September, with isolated showers, thundershowers and/or rain expected in the Free State, the three Capes and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 11 September 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings and advisories for Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 September:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool but warm conditions in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot.

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North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected with light rain along the south coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain, except in the northwest.

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