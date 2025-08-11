Weather alert: Cool and partly cloudy conditions expected across most of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 12 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts cool to cold conditions for most provinces on Tuesday, with drizzle in the east and isolated showers inland.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 11-12 August 2025: Partly cloudy and cool to cold but warm in places in the east with drizzle in the extreme east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible over the central parts tomorrow.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 12 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high danger conditions expected over the Tsantsabane local municipality of Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 12 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog over the Highveld; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool with morning drizzle along the escarpment. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be cloudy with drizzle in the northeast and along the escarpment.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents. It will be windy in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places along the coast and high-lying areas.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the extreme south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.