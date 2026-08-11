Weather alert: Cold, cloudy and windy Wednesday with snow possible

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for damaging winds in the interior and at the coast, as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal see light snowfall over high ground on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 12 Aug 2026:

Partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with 30% showers and rain over the central and eastern parts but 60% along the east coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall is still expected in mountainous area. pic.twitter.com/H2OBxsXTqq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 11, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 12 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to temporary structures and localised reduced visibility due to dust storms, which are expected over the Northern parts of the West Coast District, and the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as in places over the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape except the north-eastern parts of Khai-Ma municipality, until Thursday evening.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind and waves, leading to localised disruptions to beachfront activities, localised disruption of small harbours/ports and difficulty in navigation of small boats/vessels, are expected between Table Bay and Port Alfred.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma, Nama-Khoi and Kamiesberg local municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 12 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy, cold weather with light, isolated showers and rain over the southern parts at first.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme north-west. It will be very cold in places in the south.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.

North West:

Cloudy, windy, and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect possible morning light snow in the extreme east; otherwise, the day will be cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine over the extreme western parts, where it will be warm in places; otherwise, partly cloudy, windy, and cool to cold, but cloudy in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions over the southern and western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm over the north-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy over the interior at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with possible light snowfall in places over the north-eastern high ground at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cold to very cold weather with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east. Light snowfall is possible in places over the north-western high ground in the morning.