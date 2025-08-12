Weather alert: Partly cloudy skies across SA with showers in some provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 13 August 2025.

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies nationwide, with fog patches and isolated to scattered showers in some areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 12 – 13 August 2025.

Isolated showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country. Otherwise, fine & cool to warm. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/koUj68bQqV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 12, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 13 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 13 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool weather with morning fog along the northern escarpment, becoming partly cloudy over the Highveld in the afternoon. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy over the north-eastern escarpment at first with drizzle, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the Limpopo Bushveld.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the province. It will be windy in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, where it will be windy.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be cloudy over the western and southern parts in the morning with fog patches, clearing to partly cloudy skies from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine with high level clouds and cold to cool temperatures.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies in places, otherwise conditions will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the west by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west. There will be evening fog in the south-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.