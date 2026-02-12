Weather alert: Severe storms hit KZN and central parts of SA on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 13 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that severe thunderstorms will hit KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and central provinces on Friday, while extreme heat grips northeastern KZN and fire danger threatens Northern Cape areas.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 13 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 12 – 13 February 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with cool temperatures in places in the south-east. Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA.

Weather warnings: Friday, 13 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, which is expected over KwaZulu-Natal, except in the north-east.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, which are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, the Free State, the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the Mpumalanga Highveld, and the southern parts of Limpopo and Gauteng.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over in places over the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka Seme District Municipalities.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 13 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy, warm weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions, with warm to hot temperatures and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast. It will be hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. It will be warm over the central parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy to cloudy, warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east and central parts at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the far east; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy, warm weather in the west; elsewhere, it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior, and scattered along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Willowmore and Jansenville area.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread south of the eastern escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the northeast. scattered showers and thundershowers.