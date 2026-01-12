Weather alert: Heavy downpours, flooding and mudslides in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued orange-level warnings for severe rainfall and flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with risks ranging from mudslides to displacement of communities.

Meanwhile, heatwaves, extreme fire danger and humidity are also forecast across several provinces.

Here is what weather to expect in your region on Tuesday, 13 January.

Weather warnings for 13 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued orange level 9 and 6 warnings for disruptive rainfall resulting in widespread flooding of roads and settlements in the eastern areas of the Mopani District Municipality and Limpopo Valley in Limpopo, and Bushbuckridge Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Expert widespread mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion, danger to life due to fast flowing stream, widespread damage to property and buildings, loss of livelihood and livestock as well as possible widespread displacement of affected communities.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in the central and eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the western and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

These conditions could result in localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over vast parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, and southwestern parts of the North West province.

Advisories

Expect a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in the Central and Little Karoo Districts and the Witzenberg Municipality in Western Cape, in most of the Northern and Eastern Cape, the southern half of North West, and the Free State until Wednesday.

In addition, it will likely be very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable in the northeastern parts, in places over the eastern parts and in the Cape Winelands of the Western Cape.

These conditions are also expected in the Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape until Wednesday.

Saws also predicts that wit will be hot, humid and uncomfortable in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 12 – 13 Jan 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north and central parts.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in west.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and hot day, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will be warm along the coast. Otherwise, fine and hot to very hot conditions await, with isolated thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy skies in places in the morning and in the evening, with fog patches over the south coast and interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy along the south coast where it will be warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme north with isolated thunderstorms over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog along the coast; otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated thunderstorms over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in the west and southeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.