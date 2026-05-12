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Wednesday’s weather: Strong winds, rough seas and storm surge in WC

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By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

4 minute read

12 May 2026

04:28 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 May 2026.

Weather forecast for 13 May 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves, and a storm surge in parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday, 13 May. The province will also experience very wet and cold conditions, along with parts of the Northern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 13 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds and waves leading to danger to navigation at sea along the coast between Cape Point to Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

In addition, a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for storm surge between Saldanha Bay and west of Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape, leading to localised flooding of low-lying coastal areas.

Advisories

Saws has warned the public – especially the elderly – and small stock farmers to expect very cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern parts of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a fine and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

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Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to warm, but hot weather in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy and windy conditions in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain over the eastern parts and extreme southwestern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect a cloudy and cool to cold day with isolated showers and rain in the extreme northwestern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain mainly in the morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold conditions with light rain at times in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme northwest.

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

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