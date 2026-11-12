Friday’s weather: A hot and wet day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 November 2026.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue battering parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Limpopo on Friday, 13 November, with thundershowers forecast in most provinces.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 13 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the central interior, western parts of the Northern Cape and in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in the Free State, North West, the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the Western Bushveld.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the northeast at first, with morning drizzle along the escarpment and fog in places on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected on the Highveld and southern escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east at first, with morning drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the southwest with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be very hot in places in the western Bushveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Free State:

Expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in east.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected over the central and eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool to warm, with light rain in the extreme southeast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment.

Isolated thundershowers are possible in the northeast and along the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy from late afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.