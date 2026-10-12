Weather alert: Heatwave continues in KZN as severe thunderstorms expected in KZN and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the central, western and eastern parts of South Africa by the afternoon. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal while heatwave conditions continue in KZN.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the central, western & eastern parts of the RSA by the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are possible over the Eastern Cape & KZN. pic.twitter.com/llOwN0Q7jt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 13 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning, resulting in localised flooding and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, expected over southern KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over northwestern KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 13 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, but it will be hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions but very hot places over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot, to very hot.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast. It will be cloudy in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cloudy in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine to warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and rain over the south-western parts in the morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but warm in places in the south. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the northeast.