Weather alert: Cool to warm Thursday ahead with showers in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 14 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecasted partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers and thundershowers by the afternoon.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 13 – 14 August 2025.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers & thundershowers by the afternoon.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 13 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati municipality of North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 14 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be fine and warm but hot in Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine weather becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm awaits North West residents. It will be windy in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine conditions, becoming partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern and western parts, where it will be windy.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm but cold in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the far east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather over the northern parts with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places along the coast from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.