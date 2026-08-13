Weather alert: Damaging winds in NC as frost expected in Gauteng and FS and EC will be fine and warm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 14 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds in the Northern Cape; meanwhile, Gauteng and the Free State will have frost in places, the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, and KwaZulu-Natal will have isolated showers.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 14 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Friday, 14 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to temporary structures and reduced visibility due to blowing dust over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Hantam and Nama-Khoi (Northern Cape), Cederberg and Matzikama municipalities (Western Cape), Hantam (Northern Cape) and Laingsburg (Western Cape) municipalities.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 14 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect frost in places; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the extreme western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with fog over the north-west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm but cool over the northern high ground.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.