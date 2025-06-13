Weather alert: A mostly fine, cool and cold Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 14 June 2025.

Conditions will be mostly fine, cool and cold, while extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 13-14 June 2025:

Fine and cool but partly cloudy in the north with drizzle along the escarpment in Limpopo.#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/y5pbgaXIHn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 13, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 14 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Saturday.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: State of disaster in four provinces as floods claim 67 lives in Eastern Cape

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 14 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool but cold weather in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cold to cool weather is expected in Mpumalanga, becoming partly cloudy over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The weather will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents on Saturday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot and windy in the north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather conditions.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The weather will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool, but cold weather in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool weather conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.