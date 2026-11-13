Saturday weather: Orange level 5 severe thunderstorm warning, flooding, disruptive rain and damaging winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Saturday will bring flooding from severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain over the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and Limpopo; damaging winds over the south-west coast and the City of Cape Town district; and extremely high fire danger over the Northern Cape and in places in the Free State, North West and south-western Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 13-14 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and hot to vey hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but scattered in places in the east tomorrow.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/AKgm0mn6hp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 14 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, as well as disruptions to power supply and communications, expected over the far eastern parts of the Free State, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements/property and localised disruptions to power supply and communications over the eastern parts of both the North West and the Free State, the southern parts of Limpopo, and the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as Gauteng.

The weather service also warned of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and increased travel times across eastern KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds, expected over the south-west coast and City of Cape Town District, leading to localised damage to temporary structures and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape and in places in the Free State and North West, as well as the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 14 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the north with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but warm in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the central and eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cloudy and cool along the south coast with light rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the west. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in places over the northern interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.