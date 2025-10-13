Weather alert: Fire danger, heat and humidity in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Saws has warned of fire danger and hot and humid conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm day in South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 14 October

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the central interior of the country, northern parts of Limpopo as well as in places over KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the north and central coastal areas and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 13 – 14 October 2025.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, but hot in places in the north. With possible isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/pxaTbyAiPk October 13, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 14 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern Highveld and along the escarpment. It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld, where it will be fine.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-central parts.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents on Tuesday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy conditions in the extreme east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The skies will be partly cloudy in the extreme west in the morning, otherwise it will be a fine and warm to hot day.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, but cloudy at times with chances of rain over the western and southern parts in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine in the extreme north, otherwise a partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy day awaits residents in the south, with isolated showers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions in the south of the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm along the south coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.