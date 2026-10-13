Wednesday’s weather: Heavy downpours, heatwave, hail and strong winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 October 2026.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, lightning and a heatwave have been forecast for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, while damaging interior winds are expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what to expect on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 14 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except in the north.

This could result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging interior winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and localised damage to temporary structures in the Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the central parts of the Northern Cape, northeastern parts of the Western Cape, northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape and the northern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, until Thursday.

Weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday: 14-15 October 2026. Partly cloudy, warm to hot conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, fine with cool conditions along the west coast of the RSA. #saws pic.twitter.com/ohPL8VcUkG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 14 October:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog and drizzle in places in the eastern Highveld and Escarpment areas at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the southeastern parts in the morning with fog in places along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme northwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine with high-level clouds in the west where it will be cool in places.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Windy conditions can also be expected over the southern parts during the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine weather is expected, with high-level clouds in the west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog in places over the southern and central interior.

Windy conditions can also be expected over the Central and Little Karoo during the afternoon where it will be hot in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with fog in the south in the morning and again from the evening; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the extreme eastern interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the extreme western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the southwest, but isolated, except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.