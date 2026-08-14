Weather alert: A fine and cool Saturday awaits

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 August 2026.

Fine and cool weather has been forecast across the country for Saturday, 15 August, with high fire danger conditions expected in parts of the Northern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 15 August 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the southwestern parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday: 15 – 16 August 2026.

After a week of wild weather, things are finally beginning to settle. A calmer weekend is on the way, with partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions expected across much of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/USXZZZSY7O — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 13, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 15 August:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places in the south; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. It will be partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected along the west coast; otherwise, fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning and evening fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog in places in the southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.