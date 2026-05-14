Weather alert: A fine and cool Friday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 May 2026.

Mostly fine and cool weather conditions have been forecast across the country for Friday, 15 May, with a chance of drizzle in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as rain in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 15 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday, 15 – 16 May 2026.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, fine & cool, but cold in places in the west. #SAWS #WEATHEROUTLOOK pic.twitter.com/1mNnVC6MgO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 15 May:

Gauteng:

A partly cloudy and cool to warm day is expected, becoming fine in the south from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, where a chance of drizzle is expected. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the west and central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast and in the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be a fine and cold to cool day but warm in places in the southwest.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy over the south and southwestern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cold conditions in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool becoming cloudy in places south of the escarpment from late afternoon, with a chance of light rain along the Wild Coast from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and rain in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.