Weather update: These six provinces could see thunderstorms on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on 15 November.

Certain parts of six provinces have been warned to brace for thunderstorms on Sunday, and residents are urged to stay alert, as adverse weather could affect several areas.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms that could flood roads, settlements and low-lying areas, with disruptions to power supply and communications expected over far eastern parts of Free State, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

A level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for eastern parts of North West, eastern and central parts of the Free State, southern parts of Limpopo, north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the southern parts and coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

More weather warnings

Saws also issued a level 1 warning for damaging winds in certain parts of the country.

“A warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to temporary structures and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.”

There is also a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions for the western parts of the Free State, the western parts of the North West, the Northern Cape and over the Khai-Ma Local Municipality of the Northern Cape, as well as the City of Cape Town District and the Swartland Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 15 November:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the northeast.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Free State:

Cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north.

Western Cape:

Fine in the extreme west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of light rain along the south coast from the afternoon. It will be windy in the south-west coast and City of Cape Town.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly north of Cape Columbine to south-westerly from the afternoon, but fresh easterly to south-easterly east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise strong to near-gale force south-easterly to southerly.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast where it will be cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, but north-easterly east of Algoa Bay, becoming south-easterly west of Cannon Rocks in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog and drizzle in places south of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching strong in the south by the afternoon.