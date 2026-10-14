Weather alert: Saws warns of scorcher in KZN and EC, severe thunderstorms in Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Thursday is expected to be a scorcher in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape because of a heatwave, while severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and damage due to heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning are expected in Limpopo, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 14-15 October 2026. Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible across the central & eastern parts of the RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/iqGhaDIo2z — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 14, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 15 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and danger to property and infrastructure due to heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning, which are expected over the south-western parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over Dr Beyers Naudé (Xamdeboo area), the Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape, the northern parts of Limpopo, and the Xhariep District Municipality of the Free State, as well as the Tsantsabane, Dikgatlong, and Phokwane Local Municipalities and parts of the Pixley ka Seme District Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service has warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Friday.

Saws also warned of a heat wave with high temperatures expected in places over Chris Hani, O.R. Tambo and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

Hot to very hot conditions resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions are also expected in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Friday, according to the weather service.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 15 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine conditions becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot, but very hot in places on the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and the western Bushveld. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the south-western half in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine to partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions in the west at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places southwest; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in places along the coast south of Kie-Mouth.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather, but extremely hot in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers, except along the south and extreme north coasts and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.