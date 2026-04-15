Weather alert: Cloudy skies across SA and heavy downpours in 3 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 April 2026.

Cloudy skies and isolated thundershowers are expected across the country on Thursday, 16 April, while heavy downpours and hail have been forecast over parts of the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws)

Weather warnings for 16 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure in the central parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the central parts of Mpumalanga.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 15 – 16 April 2026.

Cloudy & cool in the east. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/NuAMRVSzuO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 15, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 16 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment and eastern Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts.

North West:

Cloudy skies await residents with morning fog in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central parts, although scattered in the east.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and cool to warm weather in the west and southwestern parts, but partly cloudy to cloudy and warm in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior to the east of Willowmore, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northwest and along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.