Weather alert: Thunderstorms, fire danger, damaging winds and possible hail

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours, fire danger and hail in the three Capes, with damaging winds in parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for Tuesday, 16 December.

Weather warnings for 16 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying areas/bridges, in the central parts of the Northern Cape, extreme northeastern parts of the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape except along the coast.

Expect excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large-sized hail.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging winds in the central southern parts of the Northern Cape and northeastern parts of the Western Cape.

These could lead to localised damage to formal and informal settlements and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to cross winds on exposed high level roads or bridges.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in the central parts of the Northern Cape, northeastern parts of the Western Cape and northwestern parts of Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Expect hot and humid weather that could result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu Natal and the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 16 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm but hot day in the extreme north with isolated thundershowers and showers, becoming cloudy in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy in the evening. Morning drizzle is expected along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south and east. Expect morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western and southern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Western Cape:

Expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will become cloudy with light rain and showers along the southwest coast from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm in places along the coast, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and hot to very hot but warm weather in places along the coast, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, expect in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.