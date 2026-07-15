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Thursday’s weather: A fine and cool day across SA

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

15 July 2026

04:27 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 July 2026.

Weather forecast for 16 July 2026

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Fine and cool conditions continue across South Africa on Thursday, 16 July, with cold weather expected in along the Lesotho border in the Free State.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 16 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 16 July:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the southeast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool. It will be partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fine and cool conditions, but cold in places along the Lesotho border.

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Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected, with morning fog over the southern and western parts. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but warm over the western parts. It will be fine in the north.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool conditions.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

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