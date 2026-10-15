Friday’s weather: Hot and uncomfortable conditions in several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 October 2026.

Persistently high temperatures and uncomfortable conditions are expected in several provinces on Friday, 16 October, as a heatwave envelops parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 16 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over most parts of the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape, in places over the western and central parts of the Eastern Cape, western parts of the Free State, in places over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southeastern parts of Mpumalanga and the northern and western parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Chris Hani, O.R Tambo and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Saturday, in places over the northern parts of KwaZulu Natal until Sunday and in places over Mpumalanga, except along the Escarpment, until Monday.

Saws predicts it will be very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable in places over the Central and Little Karoo District Municipalities in the Western Cape and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

For places south of the Escarpment in the Eastern Cape, extremely uncomfortable and humid conditions have been forecast.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday: 16-17 October 2026.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. Otherwise, fine & warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/DJ2ANxrIBo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 14, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 16 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm to hotconditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the Highveld with isolated thundershowers over the southwestern parts. It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the southwestern parts.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Expect a fine and hot day, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but cool to warm in places in the west. It will be windy in the east.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in places in the western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places in the eastern parts.

It will be cool along the south-west coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places south of the escarpment.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in the northeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northwest.

It will be warm in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.