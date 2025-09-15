Weather alert: Damaging coastal winds, scorching Mpumalanga heat and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 16 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of damaging winds, fire hazards, and sweltering heat in Mpumalanga with yellow alerts across multiple provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 15 – 16 September 2025.

Isolated showers & thundershowers are expected over the south western parts of the country, with possible damaging winds and destructive waves along the east & south coast of the country. #saws #weathereoutlook pic.twitter.com/qg8r2op1te — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 16 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging wind resulting in disruption to harbours/ports, difficulty in navigation at sea, difficult driving conditions, power and communication interruptions and an enhanced risk of runaway fires along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay.

Yellow level 2 warnings were issued for damaging winds leading to damage to temporary structures and localised disruption of small harbours/ports for a short period of time and damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation of small boats with a risk of some vessels taking on water and capsizing within a locality.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to settlements and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and north-eastern parts of South Africa.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Level 1 warning: Damaging winds could lead to risk of runaway fires

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 16 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme south by the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, but it will be hot in the northwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool conditions but warm in the north.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy with light rain over the south-western area, where it will be cold; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool weather with light rain except over the northeastern parts, clearing from the west in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy from the east in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain expected except in the west and in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.