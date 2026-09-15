Weather alert: Very cold, wet and windy weather in NC and WC until Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 16 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned residents in parts of the Northern and Western Cape to brace for a very cold, wet, and windy Wednesday through Friday. Meanwhile, the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated and scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 16 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread in the south tomorrow. It will be cold to very cold in places in the Western and Northern Cape.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/tTi18TcHo0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 16 September 2026

Advisories

Saws has warned that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over southern Namakwa (Northern Cape) as well as the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo (Western Cape) Districts from Wednesday until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 16 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine, windy, and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and warm day becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be windy in the northeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the southern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to cold conditions, but very cold over the central mountainous areas, with isolated showers and rain scattered along the southwest and south coast. Clearing in the west from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and rain, but scattered to isolated in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the southwest, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be isolated but widespread in the southwest from the afternoon. No rain is expected over Walter Sisulu and Senqu LMs (extreme north-western parts).

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, but hot in places in the northeast. It will become cloudy in the evening, with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.