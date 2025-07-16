Weather alert: Rough seas and rain in coastal provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Severe marine conditions are expected between the Western and Northern Cape, with high fire risk and cold, windy weather in the Free State and Northern Cape. The rest of the country can expect generally cool conditions, with isolated rain and fog in coastal provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 16 – 17 July 2025.

Isolated to scattered rain & showers are expected over the central and south-western parts of the country, with possible damaging winds along the south-west coast tomorrow, 17 July 2025.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/U8gROBnODj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 16, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 17 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, spreading to Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape from Friday. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the extreme eastern Northern Cape, and extreme western Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 17 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool, but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, although partly cloudy in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and cool conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but fine in the central parts. It will be cold in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with isolated showers and rain except in the east. It will be cloudy with scattered showers and rain in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the south-east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be cold in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy, cool and windy with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in places in the south-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.