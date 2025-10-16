Weather alert: Heavy storms, hail in NW and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 17 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning about thunderstorms with hail, lightning and flooding expected in parts of the North West, while fire danger remains high in multiple provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 17 October 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 October 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east and south. ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms⛈ and damaging waves🌊#saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/7E6CwWCqoJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 15, 2025

Weather warnings: Friday, 17 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned that severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of low-lying areas and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail, damaging winds, and excessive lightning, are expected over the central part of the North West. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Northern Cape, western and central parts of the North West, western part of the Free State, north-western part of the Eastern Cape and places in the northern part of the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: How is the weather looking in Gauteng this weekend? SA Weather Service explains

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 17 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east with light rain and drizzle in some areas until the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west. It will be cold in places along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east with light rain and drizzle in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the east at first; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the north-western interior, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy from the evening, but cloudy over the northern parts. It will be cool in places along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will have fog patches in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places over the interior at first; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to warm weather in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.