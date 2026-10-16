Saturday’s weather: Extremely hot conditions in EC, WC, KZN and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 17 October 2026.

With extremely hot conditions expected in parts of South Africa over the coming days, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has urged people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear light clothing, and seek shade where possible.

Meanwhile, the weather service warned of very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions expected in places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape for Saturday. The rest of the country will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central, eastern and southern parts of South Africa. It will be cool in places in the west.

Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 17 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow:

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected across the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible over the central, eastern & southern parts of the RSA. It will be cool in places in the west. pic.twitter.com/qdEe2qbYEQ Read more Wet weekend ahead for Cape Town as temperatures dip October 16, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 17 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over most of the central interior and most parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, in places in the Mpumalanga Lowveld as well as the Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld.

Advisories

The weather service warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the northern parts of Eastern Cape and over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Saturday, as well as in places over the Mpumalanga Highveld and southern parts of the Mpumalanga Lowveld until Monday.

Saws added that hot to extremely hot conditions resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga Lowveld and over Limpopo on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 17 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern Highveld. It will be very hot, to extremely hot, in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot, to very hot.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine day at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior but scattered in the extreme south-western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool along the coast. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and hot to very hot weather, but extremely hot in places in the northeast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.