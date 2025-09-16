Weather alert: A mostly fine Wednesday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

Saws predicts the country will experience mostly fine weather tomorrow, but warns of rough seas between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 16 – 17 September 2025.

Partly cloudy and cool over the southern & eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers. Otherwise, fine and warm. Damaging winds & waves are expected along the east & south coast of the country. #saws pic.twitter.com/UWwNXkiCZt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 16, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 17 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 alert for damaging waves between Cape Point in the Western Cape and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, clearing from Cape Point to Plettenberg bay in the morning. Expect difficulty in navigation of small boats with a risk of some vessels taking on water and capsizing within a locality.

ALSO READ: Why summer showers won’t save water supply

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 17 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a fine and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the south-east where in will be cloudy at first. It will be hot in places in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches in the western and south-western parts, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

Western Cape:

The day will be cloudy over the southern and south-western parts, otherwise it will be fine, partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the north by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches in the north-east where it will cloudy, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the north by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in the west, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cold to cool day. Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the extreme north-west where it will be partly cloudy.