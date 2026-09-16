Here’s what weather to expect on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 September 2026.

Flooding is expected in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and the Free State on Thursday, 17 September as thundershowers are forecast for most parts of the country. It will also be very cold and windy in KZN and the three Capes until Friday.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 17 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 and a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life (fast flowing streams/deep water), displacement of affected communities, loss of livelihood and livestock along the south coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal until Friday.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours and with a possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding over the eastern and northern Free State, northwestern KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

For the southern and extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain is in place.

This could result in localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying bridges, localised disruptions to power supply and communications until Friday.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, localised interruption to power and communications and difficult driving conditions in the southern parts of the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

Saws has warned of very cold, wet and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal; southern parts of the Northern Cape; the Eastern Cape; the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo districts of the Western Cape; and the eastern and southern parts of the Free State until Friday.

Light snowfall is possible over the high lying areas of the Western Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 17-18 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in south-east. It will be cold to very cold in the west.#weatheroutlook #saws #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/gRCuYS3sFA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 17 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits, with isolated thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy, windy and cold in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, and southeast.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies are expected in the west and southwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the central and eastern parts, but scattered along the eastern parts of the south-coast. It will be windy in places from afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and rain but scattered in the north and the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cold to very cold day with widespread showers and rain, but scattered in the northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool but very cold in the southwest. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme northern parts; otherwise, they will be widespread.