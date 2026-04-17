Weather alert: Rough seas in Western Cape and storm surge in Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 18 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging wind and waves in the Western Cape and a storm surge in the Eastern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect on Saturday.

Weather warnings for 18 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of port and small harbour activities for a short period of time and difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape from Saturday evening into Monday.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for storm surge in the Eastern Cape, leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure and disruptions to beach front activities between Storms River and Cannon Rocks in the morning.

Advisories

Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over most parts of the Western Cape as well as in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape until Monday.

In KwaZulu-Natal, hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the coast and adjacent interior.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 17-18 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers but widespread in the south-west. It will be cold in places in the west ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms, coastal winds and waves, and storm surge#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/aWdrjvENMn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 17, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 18 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy skies and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers over the western Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western parts.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. It will become fine in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy at first; otherwise, a fine and cool day awaits.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies and cool conditions, although cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in the northern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.